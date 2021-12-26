Notification Settings

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

World NewsPublished:

The religious leader helped end apartheid in South Africa.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, has died aged 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid in South Africa, Tutu worked tirelessly and peacefully for its downfall.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanise public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

