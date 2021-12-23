Pele released from hospital but will continue tumour treatment

Pele

Brazilian football great Pele has been released from a Sao Paulo hospital but will continue being treated for a colon tumour.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour that was identified in September.”

Pele, 81, was admitted to hospital at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy.

He was also previously admitted to hospital for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumour.