Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gas explosion in sewer kills 10 in Pakistani city

World NewsPublished:

The blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas in the sewer beneath a bank building in Karachi.

Pakistan Blast
Pakistan Blast

A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan has killed at least 10 people and injured 13 others, police and medics said.

Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building in the Shershah neighbourhood of the port city of Karachi.

Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate.

Pakistan Blast
Rescuers at the scene (Fareed Khan/AP)

Dr Sabir Memon, at Trauma Centre Karachi, said 10 people were killed and 13 inured, at least three critically.

Mr Jokhio said windows were shattered in nearby buildings and a parked vehicle was badly damaged.

Many sewage channels in the city have been covered, mostly illegally, by constructing concrete structures over them.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News