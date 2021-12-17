24 dead after suspected arson hits eight-storey building in Japan

Japan Fire

A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental health clinic in an eight-storey building in western Japan has left 24 dead in what police are treating as a possible arson.

Media reports said police in Osaka are searching for a man who was seen carrying a paper bag which was dripping an unidentified liquid. The man could have been among the 24 dead, reports said. Police declined to confirm the reports.

Fire crews who reached the building in the business, shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi in central Osaka found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, said fire department official Akira Kishimoto.

One woman was conscious and brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor and was being treated in hospital, he said.

Later on Friday, 24 people were pronounced dead, the fire department said. It added that three others were resuscitated and are in serious conditions.

In Japan, authorities customarily describe those without vital signs as being in “shinpai teishi” or a state of cardiac and pulmonary arrest, and do not confirm deaths until they are pronounced in hospital and other necessary procedures are done.

Fire engines near the building in Osaka (Kyodo News/AP)

A doctor at one of the hospitals treating the victims said he believed many of them died after inhaling carbon monoxide as they had limited external injuries.

The building houses the mental and internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses.

Most of the victims are believed to have been visitors at the clinic on the fourth floor, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known. Osaka police earlier said they were working to determine whether the fire was caused by arson.

Firefighters inside the building (Kyodo News/AP)

They later set up a team at the prefectural police headquarters, a sign they strongly suspect arson and murder.

According to NHK, a female outpatient at the clinic’s reception desk saw the man being sought by police. Another person nearby said the fire started soon after he put the leaky bag next to a stove on the floor and kicked it, with more liquid pouring out.

A clinic psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached after the fire, NHK said. It quoted his father as saying the doctor hinted at a problem at the clinic but did not elaborate.

People on other floors of the building are believed to have been safely evacuated, fire officials said.

Firefighters and police officers investigate (Chisato Tanaka/AP)

NHK quoted a witness as saying she heard a woman’s voice coming from the fourth floor calling for help. Another witness told TV Asahi he saw flames and smoke coming out of windows on the fourth floor when he stepped outside after hearing a commotion.

In total, 70 fire engines were mobilised to fight the fire, which was fully extinguished more than six hours later, officials said.

In 2019 at the Kyoto Animation studio, an attacker stormed into the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others.