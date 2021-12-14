Dozens killed as petrol truck explodes in Haiti

Haiti flag

A truck carrying petrol has exploded in northern Haiti, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others in the latest disaster to hit a country whose troubles deepened greatly this year.

The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.

“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” he tweeted.

As dozens of bodies lay near the explosion site, people in the area used buckets to scoop up fuel from the truck and the street to take back to their homes, Dave Larose, a civil engineer who works in Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press.

(AP)

The explosion occurred as Haiti struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiralling prices that recently forced hospitals to turn away patients, temporarily shut down schools and businesses, and prompted the US and Canadian governments to urge their citizens to leave while they could.

“It’s terrible what our country has to go through,” Mr Larose said.

Haiti is still trying to recover from a July 7 presidential assassination and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

The country of more than 11 million people has also been hit by a spike in gang-related kidnappings, including 17 missionaries with a US religious organisation who were abducted in mid-October. Five of them have been released but another 12 are still being held.

Now Haitians find themselves mourning the victims of the explosion, which officials believe occurred after the truck overturned after apparently trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press.

He said at least 53 deaths and more than 100 injured have been reported following the explosion that burned around 20 homes near the site. He said he expects the number of deaths to keep rising because people who died in their homes have not been counted.

“It’s horrible what happened,” he said. “We lost so many lives.”

Mr Almonor said a local hospital is in dire need of more nurses, doctors and basic medical supplies to help those injured.

“We are overwhelmed,” a person identified as Dr Calhil Turenne told Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

Mr Henry said his administration was deploying field hospitals to the area to help those affected.