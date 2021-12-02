Notification Settings

Snowstorm in Denmark strands customers overnight in Ikea

World NewsPublished:

The store manager said they spent the evening watching television and eating.

A snowstorm causes chaos on the roads around Aalborg

An Ikea showroom in Denmark turned into a vast bedroom after six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store, sleeping in the display beds.

Up to 12 inches of snow fell, trapping the customers and employees when the store in Aalborg closed on Wednesday.

“We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

People could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try”.

Mr Elmose said they spent the evening watching television and eating, adding it went “super well. It’s been a good night. All fun”.

Denmark’s public broadcaster, DR, said people working in a toy shop next door also spent the night in the store.

“It’s much better than sleeping in one’s car. It has been nice and warm and we are just happy that they would let us in,” Michelle Barrett, one of the toy shop staff, told DR.

“We just laughed at the situation, because we will probably not experience it again,” she added.

