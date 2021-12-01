Notification Settings

Three injured after Second World War bomb explodes at Munich construction site

World NewsPublished:

A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near a train station.

Firefighters, police officers and railway employees stand on a railway site in Munich, Germany (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
A Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich on Wednesday, injuring three people, one of them seriously, German police said.

A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near the Donnersbergerbruecke station.

The site is located on the approach to Munich’s central station, which is about half a mile to the east. Trains to and from that station, one of Germany’s busiest, were suspended.

Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany, even 76 years after the end of the war, and often during work on construction sites.

They are usually defused or disposed of in controlled explosions, a process that sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.

