Far-right pundit to launch campaign for French presidency

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions is poised to officially enter the race for France’s presidency.

Eric Zemmour has already shaken up the race with his anti-immigration and anti-Islam invective.

Supporters said the essayist, who has climbed in the polls despite having no hands-on political experience, will announce his candidacy around midday.

The 63-year-old polemicist, who has sometimes been likened in France to former US president Donald Trump, would be running in the April election against the as-yet undeclared incumbent Emmanuel Macron and a spectrum of other candidates from far-left to far-right.

Mr Zemmour takes a picture with a fan outside of the Major Cathedral in Marseille (AP)

The expected launch would make official a campaign that has been gathering steam for months, but which has also stumbled of late – notably after Mr Zemmour raised a middle finger at a woman who did likewise to him last weekend.

He later acknowledged on Twitter that the obscene gesture was “very inelegant”.