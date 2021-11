People wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19 sit at a bus stop in Lisbon, Portugal (Ana Brigida/AP)

The global risk from the omicron variant of coronavirus is “very high” based on early evidence, the World Health Organisation has said.

It said the variant could lead to surges with “severe consequences”.

A medical worker wears plastic gloves at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The UN health agency, in a technical memo to member states, says “considerable uncertainties” remain about the new variant that was first detected in southern Africa.