Famed Australian Indigenous actor David Gulpilil dies at 68

Gulpilil recalled learning to binge on alcohol and drugs from counter-culture icon Dennis Hopper, who played the starring role in the 1976 film about a 19th-century Australian outlaw, Mad Dog Morgan.



Gulpilil won multiple best-actor awards for the 2002 Rolf de Herr-directed film The Tracker, in which he played one of the many Indigenous men Australian police routinely used as trackers of fugitives in the Outback.



Weeks before the fil was released, journalists visited him in the small Indigenous community of Ramingining on his crocodile-infested tribal land. He was living in a hut with his then-partner, Indigenous painter Robyn Djunginy, without power or running water.



“I was brought up in a tin shed. I wandered all over the world — Paris, New York — now I’m back in a tin shed,” Gulpilil said.



He presented himself as a victim of his own celebrity and his own people’s misunderstanding of his position in the wider world.



“People say to me: You’re a big name. You have money. Why don’t you buy yourself a house; get out of Ramingining?” he said.



“This is my country. I belong here, and I’m broke,” he added.



Exactly why he was broke was not clear. He was vague about how much he earned over the years, and wealth in Australian Indigenous society is communal, tending to permeate through relatives and friends.



Gulpilil’s friend and caregiver, Mary Hood, first met him in 2006 at the Darwin premiere of Ten Canoes, the first feature-length film in an Australian Indigenous language.



Gulpilil narrated the film and his son, Jamie Gulpilil, was part of the cast, which was mostly drawn from Ramingining.



Ms Hood became his caregiver after he was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 2017.



He is survived by his sisters, Mary and Evonne, his daughters, Makia and Phoebe, and his sons, Jamie and Jida.



The director Peter Weir said during an interview in New York in 1977 while promoting his supernatural thriller The Last Wave that Gulpilil had created untold personal tensions by straddling two disparate cultures.



“He’s enigmatic. He’s an actor, a dancer, a musician. He’s a tribal man, initiated in the tribal ways,” Weir said. “He has a foot in both cultures. It’s an enormous strain on the man.”