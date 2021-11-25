14 dead and 35 missing after fire hits coal mine in Siberia

Russia Coal Mine Fire

At least 14 people have died after a fire at a coal mine in Siberia that left 35 others missing and feared dead.

Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers died later while searching for others trapped at a remote section of the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region.

Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Ambulances and fire trucks outside the mine (Governor of Kemerovo region press office/AP)

Kemerovo governor Sergei Tsivilyov said 35 miners remained missing and their location was unknown.

Efforts to rescue those trapped in the mine about 820ft underground were halted on Thursday afternoon because of an explosion threat, and rescuers were rushed out of the mine.

The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could be stretched for a few more hours but would have expired by late on Thursday.

Nearly 50 other miners were injured.

Rescuers prepare to work at the scene (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations/AP)

A total of 285 people were in the mine in the south west of the Russian region when the fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the space through the ventilation system.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire on charges of violating safety regulations that led to deaths.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the killed miners and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those who were injured.

Speaking at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, he noted there is a danger to the life of the rescuers and voiced hope that they would save as many people as possible.

Vladimir Putin with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin/AP)

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. After the incident, authorities analysed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine was not among them at the time, according to media reports.

Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.