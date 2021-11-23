At least six dead after ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan police officers inspect the capsized ferry in Kinniya (Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi/AP)

A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six people, a navy spokesperson said.

Twelve people have been rescued and the search for others is continuing, navy spokesperson Captain Indika de Silva said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the ferry or what caused it to overturn.

Four children were among the dead, according to a policeman and a hospital worker.