Friday prayers campaign encourages Kosovo Muslims to get the jab

World NewsPublished:

Medical teams waited in mosques’ yards to inoculate believers as imams urged the faithful to take the medication.

Kosovo Albanian Muslim Egzon Daka is inoculated after Friday prayers (STR/AP)
Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to urge people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

They are cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers.

Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to have the jab, and medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate believers.

Friday prayers (STR/AP)
Despite a recent fall in daily new cases Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the Delta variant which has been noted recently in the country.

Kosovo recorded only 11 cases and no deaths on Thursday.

Some 42% of the 1.8 million population have been vaccinated.

