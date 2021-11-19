Friday prayers campaign encourages Kosovo Muslims to get the jab

Kosovo Albanian Muslim Egzon Daka is inoculated after Friday prayers (STR/AP)

Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to urge people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

They are cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers.

Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to have the jab, and medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate believers.

Despite a recent fall in daily new cases Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the Delta variant which has been noted recently in the country.

Kosovo recorded only 11 cases and no deaths on Thursday.