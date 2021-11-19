Afghanistan’s most pressing need is cash, says key aid group

Girls play outside a mud brick house at a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghanistan is facing a looming humanitarian crisis as aid organisations struggle to pay doctors, nurses and others on the ground because there is no way to transfer salaries to bank accounts there, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

ICRC president Peter Maurer’s comments echo those of the UN’s special representative for Afghanistan, who warned this week that the country is “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe” and that its collapsing economy is heightening the risk of extremism.

The country’s economy is estimated to have contracted by 40% since the Taliban took control in August.

The ICRC, which has operated in Afghanistan for more than 30 years, is temporarily carrying in bags of cash to the impoverished nation and converting dollars into the local currency, the afghani, in order to pay some of its staff.

A grocery shop owner stands outside his store as a girl buys bread from a bakery in Kabul (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The Geneva-based group has been able to do this with regulatory approval by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The ICRC also has an agreement with the Taliban-run Health Ministry that allows donor-funded payments to pass through the ICRC and bypass the Taliban, which has yet to be officially recognised internationally by any nation.

ICRC president Peter Maurer told the Associated Press in an interview: “The main problem in Afghanistan is not hunger.

“The main problem is the lack of cash to pay salaries to deliver social services which have existed before.”

Mr Maurer spoke to the AP during a visit to Dubai.

“Let’s not forget that most of these medical doctors, nurses, operators of water systems and electricity systems are still the same people. It is the leadership which has changed, but not these people,” he added.

Afghanistan’s aid-reliant economy was thrown into deep turmoil following the Taliban takeover of the capital Kabul in August and the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government just weeks before the US withdrew its last troops.

The Taliban leadership, which recently banned all foreign currency transactions, has urged the US Congress to ease sanctions and release Afghanistan’s overseas assets in order for the government to be able to pay teachers, doctors and other public sector employees.

A man salvages scraps of aluminium and plastic to sell in Kabul (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

After the Taliban takeover, the US froze nearly 9.5 billion dollars (£7 billion) in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank and stopped shipments of cash.

Since the Taliban’s ascension to power this past summer, it has not been possible for international aid organisations to wire transfer payments to accounts in Afghanistan as currently international currency cannot be changed into local currency by a network of banks in the country.

Mr Maurer said humanitarian organisations cannot “fix an implosion of a whole country” and that what is needed is for there to be agreement on a sufficient injection of liquidity, which he says is possible without necessarily formally recognising the Taliban.

The ICRC’s budget until mid-2022 has increased from 95 million dollars (£70 million) to roughly 163 million dollars (£121 million) to address Afghanistan’s increasingly urgent needs.

Hunger is just one of many problems facing millions in the country.

The World Food Programme has warned that nearly nine million people in Afghanistan are at risk of facing “famine-like conditions”.

An additional 14.1 million are suffering acute food insecurity.

Mr Maurer said the country could slide into a hunger crisis if drought impacts food production and if the disruption of the economy continues, but he stressed the immediate crisis facing Afghanistan remains paying salaries to keep basic services functioning.

A young girl looks at loaves of bread for sale at a bakery in Kabul (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

“People who don’t get enough food will get sick,” Mr Maurer said.

“If the health system is not able to deal with the fragility of health, then this is again a problem. So I’m concerned about the interconnectivity of the food, health, water, sanitation, electricity and educational system.”

The Swiss-born former diplomat travelled to Kandahar and other areas of Afghanistan in early September, just days after the US withdrawal.

During that visit he met with one of the Taliban’s top leaders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The ICRC says Mr Maurer’s visit to Afghanistan and meeting with Baradar reflects the aid organisation’s principle of neutrality and was aimed at sending a clear message that the group would continue providing services to those in need on the ground, regardless of who is in power.

The international aid organisation has been providing assistance in Afghanistan since 1987, working closely with the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

The ICRC has around 1,800 staff across Afghanistan, nearly all of them locals.

They have provided assistance to victims of war at ICRC-assisted hospitals, helped ensure food and medicine reaches people in need and have worked on reuniting families in the aftermath of the hurried US-led evacuation of more than 120,000 people in August.

Afghan children play in Kabul (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Hundreds of thousands more fled to neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan and Iran, which already host large populations of Afghan refugees.

The ICRC, founded in 1863, also works on the protection of prisoners of war.

Mr Maurer said the Taliban have been receptive to the ICRC’s requests to visit detainees in Taliban-run prisons, an issue he raised in his meeting with Baradar.

“We didn’t have to knock the doors 20 times to get access again (to prisons),” he said.

This is in part because the Taliban were themselves visited by the aid group when they were detainees, Mr Maurer added.