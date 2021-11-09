General Electric announces plans to split into three companies

World NewsPublished:

The US company said on Tuesday that it plans a spin-off of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.

GE Split
GE Split

General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

The US company said on Tuesday that it plans a spin-off of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.

GE anticipates keeping a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.

The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately two billion US dollars related to the actions.

GE, based in Boston, also announced that it foresees lowering its debt by more than 75 billion US dollars by the end of the year.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News