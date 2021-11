Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations

A car is submerged in a flooded street in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza, Bosnia

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations and submerging local roads in some parts of the country.

Homes were flooded around Sarajevo while local roads were submerged in the south-west of the country, prompting some schools to cancel classes.

A man wades through a flooded street as a car drives by in the Sarajevo suburb of Ilidza (AP)

Men protect a house in Ilidza (AP)

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburb of Otes and in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south-west of the capital.