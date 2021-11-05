Couple and neighbour killed as Texas barn explodes

World NewsPublished:

The heat from the blast also melted a wall of a nearby home.

Bowie County officials investigate a barn explosion
Bowie County officials investigate a barn explosion

A couple and their neighbour have died after an explosion and fire tore through a north-east Texas barn.

The blast happened in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles west of Texarkana, with the barn’s owners, Steven Granbery, 60, and Cynthia Granbery, 55, and 65-year-old William Barnes all killed.

Bowie County Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor said evidence points toward the blast being an accident.

The Granberys had kept gasoline, propane and an all-terrain vehicle in the barn, the walls of which were blown out by the blast. The heat also melted a wall of the Granberys’ home.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News