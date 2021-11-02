Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopian police march during a parade earlier this year

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threatened to move on the capital.

The United States said security had “deteriorated significantly”, and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving.

The emergency declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed, who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighbouring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.

The Tigray forces and their allies pose a “grave and imminent danger” to the country’s existence, the council’s declaration said.

The US has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Mr Abiy took office, against any attempt to “besiege” the capital, Addis Ababa, after seizing control in recent days of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. These position them to move down a major highway towards the capital.

The state of emergency takes affect immediately and will last for six months. The government can impose a curfew, disrupt transport services and travel and detain indefinitely anyone suspected of having links with a terrorist group. Local administrations in some areas could be disbanded and a military leadership could be installed.

Such actions would be implemented by law. Ethiopian politicians are expected to convene within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Addis Ababa security bureau told residents that anyone with a firearm should register it now, and it warned that searches of homes and businesses would be carried out to ensure the city’s peace.

Ethiopia’s prime minister this week again called upon all citizens to combat the approaching Tigray forces, adding that “we should closely follow those who work for the enemy and live amongst us”.

A new roundup of ethnic Tigrayans was seen in the capital on Monday.

The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a months-long blockade on their region of around six million people, where basic services have been cut off and humanitarian food and medical aid denied.

This is “perhaps the most egregious humanitarian obstruction in the world”, a senior official with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“We’re seeing a campaign of systematic, bureaucratic obstruction blocking assistance into areas occupied by (the Tigray forces)” affecting not just Tigray but areas in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions now held by the Tigray fighters, the official said.

The fighters moved into these regions after retaking much of Tigray in June, displacing hundreds of thousands of residents and widening the crisis.

“We certainly had difficulty getting the prime minister’s attention” to the problem and any calls to address it, the senior USAID official said after a recent visit to Ethiopia.

The Tigray forces say they are now linking up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with which an alliance was struck earlier this year.