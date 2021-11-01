Bolsonaro cheered and jeered in Italian town honouring Brazilian president

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.

Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of around 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out”, “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators”.

People hold placards in Italian reading ‘At the side of the Brazilian people. Bolsonaro out’ in Anguillara Veneta (Luca Bruno/AP)

In contrast, jubilant supporters elsewhere wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival.

Anguillara Veneta’s right-wing mayor, Alessandra Buoso, defended the decision to grant Mr Bolsonaro citizenship and condemned vandals who spray-painted “Foro Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro Out”) on the town’s city hall last week.

In a Facebook post, Ms Buoso said the city council’s decision to grant Mr Bolsonaro the honour was not a vote on his politics but a recognition of all the Italians who had emigrated to Brazil.

But she said she was assuming the costs of the visit given the debate it had generated.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta (Luca Bruno/AP)

Mr Bolsonaro was in Italy to participate in the G20 summit of the world’s biggest economies, which wrapped up on Sunday in Rome.