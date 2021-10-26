SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

Lift-off is currently set for this weekend from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre (Nasa via AP)

SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its capsules before it launches four more astronauts.

The company and Nasa want to make sure the toilet leaks will not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Centre or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April.

During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine on to fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for Nasa. The same problem was recently discovered inside the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters on Monday night.

As a permanent fix, SpaceX has welded on the urine-flushing tube that is inside the company’s newest capsule, named Endurance by its US-German crew. Nasa is not quite finished reviewing the last-minute fix.

Launch Update ➡️ @NASA and @SpaceX are now targeting 2:21am ET Sunday, Oct. 31, for the #Crew3 mission to the @Space_Station. Crew-3 is scheduled to arrive at the orbiting laboratory early on the morning of Monday, Nov. 1: https://t.co/Nwy0q5Vh8Y pic.twitter.com/ixE2LibKJp — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) October 19, 2021

As for the Dragon capsule in orbit, less urine pooled beneath the floor panels than the one that carried a billionaire and three others on a three-day flight, Mr Gerstenmaier said. That’s because the Nasa-led crew only spent a day living in it before arriving at the space station.

SpaceX is conducting tests to make sure the spilled liquid did not weaken the orbiting capsule during the past six months, Mr Gerstenmaier said. Any structural damage could endanger astronauts during their flight back to Earth next month. The final tests should be completed later this week, he noted.

In the meantime, the one German and three Nasa astronauts fly in from Houston on Tuesday for the countdown. Like their predecessors, they will spend six months at the space station.

This will be SpaceX’s fourth launch of Nasa astronauts and its fifth passenger flight overall.

Nasa turned to SpaceX and Boeing to transport crews to and from the space station, following the retirement of the shuttle fleet in 2011. US astronauts hitched rides on Russian rockets until SpaceX took over the job last year.