Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia has announced on Saturday it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change.

The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom’s first Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

The kingdom’s oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue.