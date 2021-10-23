Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

World NewsPublished:

The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mohammed bin Salman
Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia has announced on Saturday it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change.

The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom’s first Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

The kingdom’s oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News