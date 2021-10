Coronavirus death toll hits record levels as Russia ponders non-working week

Russian hospital Covid-19 ward

Russia’s coronavirus deaths surged to another daily record on Wednesday as soaring infections prompted the Cabinet to suggest declaring a non-working week to stem contagion.

The government task force reported 1,028 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brought the total death toll to 226,353 — by far the highest in Europe.

Amid a spike in infections and deaths, the deputy prime minister, Tatyana Golikova, suggested introducing a non-working period starting on October 30 and extending through the following week, when four of seven days already are state holidays. The proposal is yet to be authorised by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The daily coronavirus mortality numbers have been surging for weeks and topped 1,000 for the first time over the weekend amid sluggish vaccination rates, lax public attitude toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Doctors work on a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at Moscow City Clinical Hospital 52 (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

About 45 million Russians, or 32% of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated.

Even though Russia in August 2020 became the first country of the world to authorise a coronavirus vaccine and vaccines are plentiful, Russians have shown hesitancy about getting the shots, a scepticism blamed on conflicting signals sent by authorities.

Until now, the Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one early on in the pandemic that dealt a heavy blow to the economy and sapped Putin’s popularity, empowering regional authorities across the country’s 11 time zones to decide on local restrictions, depending on their situation.

Many of Russia’s 85 regions already have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theatres, restaurants and other venues. Some have made vaccinations compulsory for certain public servants and people over 60.

In Moscow, however, life has continued as usual, with restaurants and cinemas brimming with people, crowds swarming nightclubs and karaoke bars and commuters widely ignoring mask mandates on public transportation even as ICUs have filled in recent weeks.