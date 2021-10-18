EU says it has exported one billion vaccine doses to the rest of the world

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference (Yves Herman/AP)

The European Union’s top official said that the bloc has now exported over one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the world.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world.

Important milestone reached in delivering #COVID19 vaccines to the world. The EU has exported over 1 billion doses over the past 10 months. Vaccines made in ?? have been shipped to over 150 countries. We are the largest exporter of #COVID19 vaccines. https://t.co/E3wddMrPWo — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 18, 2021

The EU has said that ramping up Covid-19 vaccinations around the world is the bloc’s number one priority right now and already last month made a commitment to send 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa and other low-income nations.