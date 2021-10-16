Clinton ‘doing fine’ and expected to be discharged from hospital soon

Bill Clinton Hospitalized

Bill Clinton is “doing fine” and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he is being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said.

Mr Biden said on Friday during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Mr Clinton and the former president “sends his best”.

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Mr Biden said.

Bill Clinton has been treated in hospital (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP)

“He’s not in any serious condition. He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know.”

Mr Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, south-east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to Covid-19, his spokesman said.