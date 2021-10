Florida school gunman to plead guilty to 17 murders

School Shooting Florida

The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Florida high school will plead guilty to their murders, his lawyers said.

The guilty plea will set up a penalty phase where Nikolas Cruz, 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.

Attorneys for Cruz told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder over the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty. That will be decided by a jury but the trial has not been scheduled.

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz hands a pen to defence attorney Gabe Erminerd (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Cruz will also plead guilty to 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder and to attacking a jail guard nine months after the shooting. He was not present during the hearing.

The trial has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments between the prosecution and defence over what evidence and testimony could be presented to the jury.

Some victims’ families had expressed frustration over the delays but the president of the group they formed expressed relief that the case now seems closer to resolution.

“We just hope the system gives him justice,” said Tony Montalto, of Stand With Parkland. His 14-year-old daughter, Gina, died in the shooting.

The decision by Cruz and his attorneys to plead guilty came unexpectedly. Preparations were being made to begin jury selection within the next few months.

He had been set to go on trial next week for the attack on the Broward County jail guard.

Assistant Public Defender Jaclyn Broudy stands at the defence table with her client (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Cruz and his lawyers had long offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence but prosecutors had repeatedly rejected that deal, saying the case deserved a death sentence.

Cruz’s rampage crushed the veneer of safety in Parkland, an upper-middle-class community outside Fort Lauderdale with little crime. Its educational crown jewel is Stoneman Douglas, a campus of 3,200 students that is one of the top-ranked public schools in the state.

Cruz was a long-time but troubled resident. Since pre-school he had been treated for emotional problems and was known by neighbours for torturing animals.

Broward sheriff’s deputies were frequently called to the home in an upscale neighborhood he shared with his widowed mother and younger brother for disturbances, but they said nothing was ever reported that could have led to his arrest. A state commission that investigated the shooting agreed.

Cruz alternated between traditional schools and those for troubled students. In one year of middle school, he averaged three disciplinary incidents per month.

He attended Stoneman Douglas starting in 10th grade, but his troubles remained — at one point, he was prohibited from carrying a backpack to make sure he did not carry a weapon. Still, he was allowed to participate on the school’s rifle team.

He was expelled about a year before the attack after numerous incidents of unusual behaviour and at least one fight.

Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz holds his head in court (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

He began posting photos online of himself with guns and made videos threatening to commit violence, including at the school. It was about this time he purchased the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he would use in the shooting.

When Cruz’s mother died of pneumonia in November 2017, four months before the shooting, he began staying with friends, taking his 10 guns with him.

Someone, worried about his emotional state, called the FBI a month before the shooting to warn agents he might kill people. The information was never forwarded to the agency’s South Florida office and Cruz was never investigated or contacted.

Another acquaintance called the Broward Sheriff’s Office with a similar warning, but when the deputy learned Cruz was then living with a family friend in neighboring Palm Beach County he told the caller to contact that sheriff’s office.

In the weeks before the shooting, Cruz began making videos proclaiming he was going to be the “next school shooter of 2018”. Shortly before the massacre, he made one where he said: “Today is the day. Today it all begins. The day of my massacre shall begin.”

The shooting happened on Valentine’s Day, minutes before the end of the school day. Students had exchanged balloons, flowers and other gifts and many were dressed in red.