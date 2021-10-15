Escaped Kenyan child killer beaten to death by mob

A Kenyan man who confessed to killing a dozen children has been beaten to death by a mob after escaping from a police station.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai said Masten Wanjala was killed near his home in Bungoma county, a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi.

Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he played with locals in a football match. Some then trailed him and beat him to death.

On July 14, 2021, DCI Special Service agents and Homicide detectives arrested Masten Wanjala, a serial killer who was behind the cold blooded murders of at least ten innocent children. https://t.co/jR7wVCERay — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 15, 2021

“The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday.

Authorities have said Wanjala confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi, Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July. He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims.