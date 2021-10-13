France footballer Lucas Hernandez faces six-month jail term in Spain

World NewsPublished:

The defender was found guilty of violating a restraining order.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Germany Soccer Bundesliga

France defender Lucas Hernandez is facing a six-month prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order.

The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving the sentence.

He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to appeal.

Marseille v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Europa League – Final – Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Hernandez used to play for Atletico Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Hernandez was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017 while he played for Atletico Madrid.

Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by travelling together to the United States.

He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019 and his request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.

Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News