IS claims Afghan mosque attack and says it targeted Shiites

The attack was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens.

The claim, carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency and cited by the Site Intelligence Group – which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed mosque in the city of Kunduz.

The attack was the latest in a series of IS bombings and shootings that have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, as well as religious institutions and members of the country’s minority Shiites.

