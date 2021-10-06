Teenager suspected in Texas school shooting in custody

Texas School Shooting

An 18-year-old student who opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school and injured four people has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington after the Wednesday morning shooting and drove off in a silver Dodge Charger, police said.

The Arlington Police Department tweeted hours after the shooting that Simpkins had been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

Timothy George Simpkins (Arlington Police Department via AP)

The shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.

Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, he said. At least three of the injured are students, and three of the four injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, he said.

“This is not a random act of violence,” he said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”