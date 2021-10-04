Threatened Swedish artist killed in road accident, reports say

Swedish artist Lars Vilks had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch

The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Mohammed with a dog’s body brought death threats, has died in a road crash, according to reports.

The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were travelling, news media said.

The Swedish news agency TT said police had confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist’s partner confirmed his death.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Three people died in the accident, one of them is the Swedish artist Lars Vilks and the other two were police officers (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)

Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before his Mohammed drawing. At home, he was best known for building a sculpture made of driftwood in a nature reserve in southern Sweden without permission, triggering a lengthy legal battle.

He was fined, but the seaside sculpture — a jumble of wood nailed together in chaotic fashion — draws tens of thousands of visitors a year.

Vilks’ life changed radically 13 years ago after he drew a sketch of Mohammed with a dog’s body. Dogs are considered unclean by conservative Muslims, and Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favourable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.