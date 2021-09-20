Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine works for children aged five to 11

Vaccine

Pfizer has said its Covid-19 vaccine works for children aged five to 11.

The vaccine maker said it plans to seek authorisation for this age group soon in the US, the UK and Europe – a key step towards beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is already available for anyone 12 and older, but many parents are awaiting vaccinations for younger children.

Pfizer studied a lower dose of its two-jab vaccine in more than 2,200 nursery and primary school-aged children.