Vladimir Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among close contacts

Vladimir Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin has said.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Mr Putin’s phone call with Tajik president Emomali Rahmon.

Mr Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – receiving his second jab in April.

Mr Putin met Syrian president Bashar Assad on Monday (AP)

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events.

He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and also met Syrian president Bashar Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin is “absolutely healthy”, but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Mr Putin watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus (Pool/AP)

He did not clarify for how long Mr Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Mr Putin tested negative for the virus, Mr Peskov said: “Of course, yes.”