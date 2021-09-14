Taliban government ‘will not allow militants to use its territory for attacks’

The Taliban

The foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run cabinet has said the government is committed to its promise not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others.

In his first press conference since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago, Molavi Amir Khan Muttaqi would not give a timeframe for how long the government would be in place, or whether it would eventually be opened up to other factions, minorities or women.

When asked about the possibility of elections, Mr Muttaqi said other countries should not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues.

Under a deal reached last year with the United States, the Taliban promised to break ties with al Qaida and other militant groups and ensure they do not threaten other countries from its territory.

Asked about the deal, Mr Muttaqi replied: “We will not allow anyone or any groups to use our soil against any other countries.”