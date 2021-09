Claire Foy wins guest actor Emmy for The Crown

Claire Foy on a red carpet

Claire Foy, Courtney B Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday’s creative arts awards ceremony.

On the drama series side, Foy was honoured for The Crown and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won the Briton a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his role in Lovecraft Country.

Rudolph and Chappelle won comedy series guest acting trophies as hosts of Saturday Night Live. For Rudolph, it was a repeat of her victory in the category last year, for the same show.

In the short-form comedy or drama series, the winners were JB Smoove for Mapleworth Murders and Keke Palmer for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors.