Admirers urge sainthood for NY fire department chaplain killed on September 11

Mychael Judge

Among the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11 2001, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York’s fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death.

Some of his many admirers point to Judge – a gay man who devoted himself to serving vulnerable populations – as a reason for the US Catholic Church to be more welcoming to LGBTQ people.

And some argue that Fr Judge should be considered for sainthood, with a new initiative to be launched in the coming days.

Though Fr Judge’s religious order has not embraced that cause, a Rome-based priest who helps the Vatican investigate possible candidates for canonisation is urging the priest’s supporters not to give up the effort.

A statue of Father Mychal Judge in a small park in East Rutherford, New Jersey (The Record/AP)

Fr Judge died two decades ago after hurrying with firefighter colleagues to the burning World Trade Centre.

As he prayed in the north tower’s lobby for the rescuers and victims, the 68-year-old priest was crushed by debris from the falling south tower.

“Mychal Judge shows us that you can be gay and holy,” said the Rev James Martin, a Jesuit priest who advocates for greater LGBTQ inclusion in the church.

“Father Judge’s selflessness is a reminder of the sanctity that the church often overlooks in LGBTQ people. Heaven is filled with LGBTQ people.”

The son of Irish immigrants, Fr Judge grew up in Brooklyn and decided while still in his teens to join the Franciscan religious order.

He was ordained as a priest in 1961, battled alcoholism with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous and developed a passion for ministering to marginalised communities.

After serving in localities across the US north-east, Fr Judge became a pastor at St Francis of Assisi Church in New York City in 1986. At a peak in the Aids crisis in 1989, he founded one of the first Catholic HIV/Aids ministries, recruiting a handful of volunteers to visit hospital patients and their families.

The bunker coat and helmet worn by FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge (AP)

In 1992 he became a chaplain with the city’s fire department, a post he held until his death.

During those decades, only a few friends knew Fr Judge was gay. It became more widely known after his death, when some in his inner circle wrote about it and passages from his diaries were disclosed. Yet

according to friends and biographers, he honoured his vow of celibacy.

Many of Fr Judge’s admirers took heart in 2017 when Pope Francis proclaimed a new pathway to sainthood, recognising those who sacrifice their lives for others.

After that announcement, the Rev Luis Escalante, who has investigated possible sainthood cases for the Vatican’s Congregation for Causes of Saints, began receiving testimonies supporting Fr Judge’s canonisation.

Those accounts depicted Fr Judge as “the best icon” of humanity, Mr Escalante told The Associated Press via email this week.

But there was a hitch: the Franciscans – who would be expected to lead a sainthood campaign on behalf of someone from the order – declined to do so for Judge.

“We are very proud of our brother’s legacy and we have shared his story with many people,” the Rev Kevin Mullen, leader of the Franciscans’ New York-based Holy Name Province, told AP via email.

Firefighter Dan Walker displays a photo of Father Mychal Judge taped inside his hat during the 241st St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York (AP)

“We leave it to our brothers in the generations to come to inquire about sainthood.”

Mr Escalante hopes supporters persevere and form a viable organisation that could pursue sainthood in the coming years. Among the tasks: building a case that a miracle occurred through prayers to Fr Judge.

“The negative decision of the Friars cannot be seen as a preclusion to going ahead with Fr Judge’s cause,” Mr Escalante wrote. “It’s just a challenge to American people.”

Francis DeBernardo, leader of the LGBTQ Catholic advocacy group New Ways Ministry, was among those providing Escalante with favourable testimonies about Judge.

Mr DeBernardo told AP he will soon announce plans to form an association promoting Fr Judge’s sainthood, ideally with help from firefighters, LGBTQ people and other communities he ministered to.

“It would be a testimony to Fr Judge’s legacy if these diverse sectors of society came together to work for the canonisation of a man that they all already know is a saint,” Mr DeBernardo said via email.

The etched name of Father Mychal F Judge at the National September 11 Memorial in New York (AP)

Sal Sapienza, now a Protestant minister in Michigan, was a 20-something wavering Catholic in New York in 1989 when he saw an ad in a gay publication seeking volunteers to do Aids/HIV outreach work. Answering the ad, Mr Sapienza met Judge at St Francis of Assisi.

Throughout their collaboration, Mr Sapienza marvelled at Fr Judge’s faith and generous spirit.

“What is a saint?” Mr Sapienza asked. “Part of it is they inspire us to want to rise higher along our spiritual path, to be the best versions of what God wanted us to be. Mychal was the best example of that.”

Particularly striking, Mr Sapienza said, was how Fr Judge interacted lovingly with others, whether they were homeless people or wealthy celebrities.