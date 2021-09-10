Shooting in the US sees at least six wounded in southern Illinois

East St. Louis Shootings

A shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded, authorities said, and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to local hospitals following the shooting in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. Details on their conditions have not been released.

Three suspects were taken into custody, KMOV-TV and KSDK-TV reported. They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.