New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

World NewsPublished:

Ahamed Samsudeen was shot and killed after injuring seven people at a supermarket.

The site of the attack
The site of the attack

The New Zealand government has named 32-year-old Ahamed Samsudeen as the extremist who was shot and killed by police after he left seven people injured in a knife attack in an Auckland supermarket.

Authorities had earlier imprisoned the man inspired by the so-called Islamic State group (IS) for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos.

But at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars.

New Zealand Supermarket Terror Attack
Police forensic staff examining the scene (Brett Phibbs/AP)

Their fears were borne out when the man grabbed a kitchen knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed five people in Auckland on Friday, critically injuring three.

Two more shoppers were injured in the incident.

On Saturday, three of the victims remain in a critical condition and three more are in stable or moderate conditions.

The seventh person is recovering at home. The youngest victim was a 29-year-old woman, while the oldest was a 77-year-old man.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News