Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety fears as US deadline looms

Families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan

Poland said it has halted its airlift evacuations from Kabul’s international airport over safety concerns, as Western nations prepare to end operations helping those fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ahead of America’s looming withdrawal.

The decision comes as US President Joe Biden declared the day before that he is sticking to his August 31 deadline for completing the risky airlift from Kabul.

The Taliban, which has wrested back control of the country nearly 20 years after being ousted in a US-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks, has insisted the airlift must end on August 31.

Any decision by Mr Biden to stay longer could reignite a war between the group and the approximately 5,800 American troops and other coalition forces who are executing the airlift at Kabul airport.

Marcin Przydacz, a Polish deputy foreign minister, said that a group taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland.

Another plane is on its way to Warsaw.

He said his nation made its decision after consulting with the US and British officials.