Seven Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

Another seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the chaos surrounding Kabul’s international airport, the British military said on Sunday, showing the danger still facing those trying to flee the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The deaths came as a new, perceived threat from the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has seen US military planes make rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters.

Other aircraft have fired flares on take-off, in a bid to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles.

A US Marine assists evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (Sgt Isaiah Campbell/US Marine Corps/AP)

The changes came as the US Embassy issued a new security warning on Saturday, telling citizens not to travel to the airport in Kabul without individual instruction from a US government representative.

Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant.

They said there have not yet been any confirmed attacks by the militants, who have battled the Taliban in the past.

On Sunday, the British military confirmed the deaths of seven civilians in Kabul.

There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.