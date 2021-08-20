Joe Biden reassures Americans in Afghanistan they will be brought home

World NewsPublished:

The president addressed the nation from the White House amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport following the Taliban takeover.

President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan that they will be safely returned to the US.

He said: “We will get you home.”

Mr Biden’s comments at a White House news conference come as the US government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport.

They are being rescued from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Mr Biden is facing criticism for chaotic and often violent scenes outside the airport with crowds struggling to reach safety inside.

