Thousands attend Latvian protest against mandatory vaccinations

Protesters march during a protest against mandatory vaccinations, in Riga, Latvia (Dmitrijs Sujzics/AP)

Thousands of people took to the streets of Latvia’s capital of Riga to protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.

The Baltic News Service, the region’s main news agency, said the number of people exceeded the maximum allowed for public protests, people did not observe distance, and many did not wear face masks.

Up to 3,500 people participated, BNS reported, quoting police.

Protesters gather at the government building (Dmitrijs Sujzics/AP)

On Thursday, police said it was investigating after a few minor incidents were reported, including a smashed police car window and firecrackers being used.