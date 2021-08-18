Four held after customs boat rammed during drugs seizure off Gibraltar

A general view of The Rock of Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)

Authorities in Gibraltar seized 2.6 metric tons of cannabis resin with a street value of 15 million euros after a boat carrying the illicit substance rammed a customs vessel during a high-speed chase at sea, officials said.

Police spotted the boat off the tiny British territory on Spain’s southern tip and believed it to be suspicious, a Gibraltar government statement said.

A Marine Police vessel attempted to intercept the rigid-hulled inflatable boat, which sped away and began dumping overboard bales of what turned out to be cannabis resin.

A Customs vessel took over the pursuit as the boat’s occupants continued to dump bales of the resin.

Police in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/File/PA)

In its attempt to evade arrest, the boat rammed the Customs vessel causing significant damage, Wednesday’s statement said.

Customs officers boarded the vessel and arrested four men.