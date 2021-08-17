Taliban spokesman vows security and says some women’s rights will remain

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A Taliban spokesman has pledged to secure Afghanistan after the insurgents took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week.

Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment at his first news conference.

For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants.

He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that “everyone is forgiven”.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy (STR/PA)

Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

It was also pledged that women’s rights would be honoured.

The Taliban’s previous regime had been renowned for its harsh treatment of women.

Mr Mujahid clarified that the women’s rights would be within Islamic law.

He said the Taliban wanted private media to “remain independent”, but stressed journalists “should not work against national values”.

Mr Mujahid also stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations.