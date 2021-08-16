Hundreds flee homes as Israeli firefighters tackle blazes near Jerusalem

An Israeli soldier carries a box of sandwiches as he walks with a fellow soldier through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Israeli firefighters battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day after the blaze forced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city.

Israeli media reported that around 6.5 square miles of forest had already burned.

The fires are casting a shadow over Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Residents of several communities were evacuated from their homes on Sunday as the fire raged out of control, fuelled by winds and extremely dry conditions after a hot summer.

The fire sent a plume of thick black smoke over Jerusalem.

The Environmental Protection Ministry warned area residents of very high air pollution and advised against prolonged outdoor activity.