Afghanistan president sounds defiant note as Taliban forces approach Kabul

World NewsPublished:

Ashraf Ghani delivered a brief and vague televised address on Saturday with Taliban forces reportedly in action seven miles south of the capital.

President Ashraf Ghani inspecting troops earlier this month (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he will not give up the “achievements” of the last 20 years and that “consultations” are under way.

He delivered a brief and vague televised address on Saturday, his first public appearance in days following a major Taliban advance.

The insurgents have seized most of northern, western and southern Afghanistan and are battling government forces some seven miles south of Kabul.

The United States is set to withdraw its last forces by August 31, raising questions about the survival of Mr Ghani’s Western-backed government.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

