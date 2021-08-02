Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments

Jussie Smollett

A judge has granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery.

Cook County Judge James Linn Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for August 26.

But Judge Linn also urged lawyers for Smollett and the special prosecutor’s office to prepare for a trial or other resolution to the charges that the actor staged a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019.

Progress in the case was slowed by accusations that one of Smollett’s lawyers, Nenye Uche, had spoken to the two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out the attack. Special prosecutor Dan Webb argued that was a conflict of interest.

Judge Linn on Friday ordered that Mr Uche could remain on the case but prohibited him from questioning the two brothers, Abinbola and Olabinjo Osudairo, if the case goes to trial.

Mr Uche told the judge on Monday that he needed more time to prepare arguments on several pre-trial motions, including the defence’s hope to introduce evidence about the older brother’s prior conviction.

Smollett, who was starring in the television show Empire at the time of the incident, has been charged with felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing false police reports about what happened.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.