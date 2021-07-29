Wildfire rages for second day in Lebanon and spreads to Syria

A man runs to extinguish a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanese firefighters struggled for the second day on Thursday to contain wildfires in the country’s north that have spread across the border into Syria, civil defence officials in both countries said.

The fires killed at least one person, a 15-year-old boy, who was helping firefighting efforts in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s civil defence said it deployed 25 firetrucks, supported by four air force helicopters and military units, to put out the blaze.

But the fires continued to rage, spreading east, and have already affected large swaths of forest in the mountainous north.

Residents posted videos and images of scorched forests, blackened trees and fires on mountaintops, as the blaze closes in on the village of Qobayat.

There was no official estimate yet of the area affected.

A Lebanese army helicopter takes off from a water storage point after it refilled a tank to extinguish a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s Red Cross said late on Wednesday it had evacuated 17 people and treated more than 30, including eight who have been admitted to hospital.

“There are lots of damages. Lots of losses,” said Omar Massoud, the mayor of Andaqt village.

He estimated that about two million square metres – about 500 acres – of pine and oak forests have been destroyed.

“As you see, the weather and the wind … even with the helicopters of the Lebanese army, they are not able to control the fire,” he told The Associated Press.

Fires have affected large swaths of forest (Hussein Malla/AP)

The fire began on Wednesday in the northern Akkar province, and has since spread across into border areas of Syria’s Homs province.

The Qobayat trail is described as having some of the most beautiful forests in Lebanon, with oak, pine and cedar trees.

Lebanon’s state-owned National News Agency said late on Wednesday the fire spread over the distance of four miles and was 1.2 miles wide, claiming tens of thousands of pine trees so far.

In Syria, Syrian firefighters were also struggling to contain the fires in villages in the al-Qusair area, according to the state news agency SANA.

Syrian military helicopters have also been taking part in the operation since Wednesday.

Syrian Civil Defence Chief General Saied al-Awad said gusty winds and high temperatures, as well as rugged terrain, were complicating the operations.

Efforts are ongoing to contain the fires away from residential areas, he said, according to SANA.