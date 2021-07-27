Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album

Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album

Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album, a representative for the performer said.

The representative, who was not authorised to speak publicly but spoke to The Associated Press anonymously, said West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to complete Donda, his 10th studio album.

West held a massive listening session at the stadium on Thursday and was seen on social media attending a soccer match over the weekend.

Donda, which was slated to release last Friday, is now due out on August 6.

West with his mother Donda in 2006 (Reed Saxon/AP)

The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West unveiled Donda in front of a sold-out crowd at the venue after he announced two days before that the first public listen of his highly-anticipated album would take place.

He barely said a word while introducing his new music during the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus is King, which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colourful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album.