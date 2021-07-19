Injuries reported after car rams into pedestrian area in Spain’s Marbella

A view of a sign at the entrance to Marbella (Martin Keene/PA)

Police in southern Spain’s city of Marbella say a car rammed into a pedestrian area filled with outdoor cafes and restaurants, and several people have been injured, some of them seriously.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrested the car’s driver and are investigating the incident.

Online videos from the scene of the crash, one of the main thoroughfares in the coastal resort city, showed ambulances and police officers while waiters cleaned up or assisted people on the ground.