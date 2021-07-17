Death toll from European flooding tops 150 as water recedes

Belgium Europe Weather

The death toll from flooding in western Europe has risen above 150 as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.

Police said more than 90 people are known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, and more casualties are feared.

On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for the whole of Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, and 20 others were killed across the border in Belgium.

By Saturday, waters were receding across many of the affected regions, but officials fear more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.